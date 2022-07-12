Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,751 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

