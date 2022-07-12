Inspire Investing LLC Invests $231,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.