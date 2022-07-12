APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in APi Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.