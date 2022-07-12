APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in APi Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.
About APi Group (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
