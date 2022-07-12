Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

