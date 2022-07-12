Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.