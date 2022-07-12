Sigma Planning Corp Invests $133,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 435,753 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 445,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 211,373 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

