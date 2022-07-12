Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $805,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

GPK opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

