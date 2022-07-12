IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 34.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,895,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDACORP by 80.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.