Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

