CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,867,000.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

