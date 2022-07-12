Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $871,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

