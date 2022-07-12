Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Matthew Jarboe Sells 63,889 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNA opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

