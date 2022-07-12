Sigma Planning Corp Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

