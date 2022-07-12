AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1,197.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after buying an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

