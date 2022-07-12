Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 346 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.