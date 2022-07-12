Truist Financial Corp Purchases 30,302 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

