Allworth Financial LP Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $7,358,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $464.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

