Allworth Financial LP Buys 493 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

