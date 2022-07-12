Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TWLO opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.61.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
