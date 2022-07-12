Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,016 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

