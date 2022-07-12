Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.