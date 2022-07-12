Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NYSE CLVT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $46,367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,162.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,627,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

