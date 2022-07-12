Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,625,000 after buying an additional 1,225,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

