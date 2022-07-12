Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,939,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 261,044 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,211,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

