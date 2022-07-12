Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

