TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.