VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get VTEX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $554.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.