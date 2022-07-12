Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,695 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of News stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. News’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

