Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $209,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

