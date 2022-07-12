Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $97.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,219,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.