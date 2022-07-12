Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

