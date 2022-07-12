Strs Ohio Invests $1.64 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

