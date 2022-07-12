Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 167,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

