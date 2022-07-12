Strs Ohio Sells 5,653 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

