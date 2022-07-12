Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 475.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD stock opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.