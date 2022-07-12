Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in California Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 152,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.93. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

