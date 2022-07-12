Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Semtech by 71.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Semtech Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.