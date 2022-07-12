Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.71

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.71 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 47674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

