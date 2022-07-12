Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 38,506 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

