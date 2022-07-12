Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.17

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.29. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 150 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

