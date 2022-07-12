Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 17.4%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 824,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 98,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.