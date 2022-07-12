Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

