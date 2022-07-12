Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

