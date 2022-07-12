TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

TTGT stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 381.12 and a beta of 1.06.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

