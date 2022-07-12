Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $858,000 Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

