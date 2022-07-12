Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 1,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

