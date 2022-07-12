Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

PZZA opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

