Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

