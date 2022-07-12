The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

