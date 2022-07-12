TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina Sells 366 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SNX opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.